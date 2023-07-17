News you can trust since 1853
Police clamp down on illegal car meets being held in Wigan

Wigan police have been cracking down on illegal car meets.
By Sian Jones
Published 17th Jul 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

Specialist officers from Greater Manchester Police’s traffic and transport units responded to reports of large-scale meets in the borough on Sunday.

They urged people planning to attend to “go home” and a dozen traffic offence reports were issued.

A police spokesman: “These so-called car meets involve numerous vehicles flouting the law and driving without regard for the public and we will not tolerate it.

"Our officers will continue to take a zero tolerance approach to ensure your safety.”