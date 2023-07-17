Police clamp down on illegal car meets being held in Wigan
Wigan police have been cracking down on illegal car meets.
By Sian Jones
Published 17th Jul 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Specialist officers from Greater Manchester Police’s traffic and transport units responded to reports of large-scale meets in the borough on Sunday.
They urged people planning to attend to “go home” and a dozen traffic offence reports were issued.
A police spokesman: “These so-called car meets involve numerous vehicles flouting the law and driving without regard for the public and we will not tolerate it.
"Our officers will continue to take a zero tolerance approach to ensure your safety.”