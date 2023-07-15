Residents and a local councillor are both talking up the possibility of finding a new purpose for the former Baby Elephant on Gathurst Lane.

It has been an eyesore in the Shevington area for a number of years. Since its closure when the pandemic struck, its exterior has deteriorated, lead has been stripped from its roof and its car-park used for flytipping.

Situated on the canal, the premises – which in a previous incarnation was the Navigation pub – has surpsied a number of locals that it hasn’t been rescued sooner, being in such an attractive and affluent area.

People living in Gathurst hope that the former Indian restaurant can be used as a community hub and promote use of the canal.

Since closing, rumours had circulated that it might be converted into flats but no plans have so far been submitted to the council.

But latest owner Star Pubs & Bars confirmed earlier this year that the building had been put on the market again.

And now residents see this as an opportunity to put it to good use again.

Options for the site are limited in particular for permanent structures due to it being an area that floods as it takes excess water from surrounding areas and has electrical infrastructure on site, however it is seen as perfect to serve as a meeting post and community hub with a lot of potential for local people.

It is hoped that any plans can help in promoting a wide range of outdoor activities including walkers, cyclists, dog walkers, and fishermen.

The proposed plans would also open up possibilities for it to be used as an educational facility utilised by schools and nature lovers alike thanks to its extensive heritage and local ancient forests.

Local resident Pam Whittle said: “There are no facilities in the area such as toilets and what people used to do is park on there as the entrance to the canal is flat and safe for disapled people. There is nowhere else to access a canal which is an asset.

"I see a lot of charity fund-raisers who don’t have access to toilets along the canal as there are no public conveniences in the area and we’re going to lose a valuable resource.”

In an attempt to curb the regularity of flytipping, unsightly concrete barriers have been installed to the entrance to the car park but this in turn has severely reduced the number of local parking spaces for commutors who leave their vehicles in Gathurst to catch the train into Manchester there.

Coun Paul Collins said: “I have had discussions with directors from Wigan Council’s places directorate with a view to the possibility of the Council purchasing the site to be utilised as a community asset as part of the Bee Network, but the lack of acquisition plans to support specific projects like these and no current funding streams means it would not be a realistic possibility at this time.