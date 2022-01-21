Police constable from Wigan in the dock on corruption charge

Akeel Kadir, a constable with Greater Manchester Police, is charged along with three other men all from Bolton.

Kadir also faces three offences involving “knowingly or recklessly” obtaining personal data on August 22, 2018, March 2, 2019 and 26 March, 2019 without consent contrary to the Data Protection Act 2018.

The 52-year-old, of Kilburn Road, Orrell, is charged with the conspiracy offence along with Junaid Patel, 33, of Edstone Close; Mohamed Soorma, 48, of Bankfield Street and Soyab Dhalech, 51, of Princess Road, Lostock.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool Magistrates's Court

The conspiracy offence alleges that between April 13, 2015 and November 13, 2019 at Bolton, Kadir conspired together with Patel, Soorma and Dhalech that as constable he would exercise his powers and privileges improperly.

This allegedly involved that he would access confidential information held on GMP systems: provide confidential information to those outside the force; carry out tasks in his capacity of a police officer upon the direction of, or under the influence of, others outside of the force.

And also introduce a client to Apex Claims Management, whom he had met during the course of policing duties, and whose introduction took place during the course of his duties.

The charge claims that he would receive payments in reward for those activities.

All four men, who made a brief appearance before Liverpool Magistrates’ Court, have been sent on bail to the city’s crown court to appear on February 17.