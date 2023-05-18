Police continue to comb areas of Wigan for weapons during knife crime crackdown

The Operation Sceptre activities continued following the discovery of a blade near to Lowton High School.

In the Wigan West area further weapon sweeps were made in Scholes and along the Leeds and Liverpool Canal.

Police officers searching wooded areas in Hindley and Hindley Green

Meanwhile Police Community Support Officers Taylor and Lowe visited a number of local convenience stores and other shops in the Ince area, in order to advise staff and owners with regard to the safe storage and sale of bladed items.

Meanwhile in GMP Leigh Atherton and Hindley’s area, intelligence-led knife sweeps were made of parkland and wooded areas across Hindley and Hindley Green.

Further targeted activity will continue throughout the rest of the week officers say.

A number of knife amnesty bins are dotted around the county to give people an opportunity to save lives and reject the knife.

Officers visited several convenience stores in Ince to to give advice on the safe storage and sale of knives

A GMP spokesperson said: “If you’re currently in possession of a knife or other bladed weapon please know that this scheme is here to help you, please do the right thing and take that first step to stop knife crime.”

Details of locations can be found on the #ForeverAmnesty map.

Police conducting a weapons sweep along the Leeds and Liverpool Canal in the Scholes area