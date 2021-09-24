Police crack down on anti-social behaviour in Wigan

This week, officers have received reports of youths setting wheelie bins on fire on Braithwaite Road, Lowton.

Officers have also responded to concerns at the Mcdonalds at Stone Cross Lane North and around Peter Kane square, Golborne, including teenagers climbing onto the roof of a building.

GMP has said they will increase police patrols in both of these areas. They have also identified some of the young people involved from CCTV footage and information from the community and are said taking follow-up action against them.

People are advised to contact police if they witness anti-social behaviour

In a social media post Insp Smith said: "Please do consider where your children are and what they're doing when they're out and about each evening, as some of these issues are not only causing significant problems for local residents, they're putting themselves in danger by climbing buildings, starting fires or entering building sites.

"In Spring, as coronavirus restrictions eased and the weather improved, we saw an increase in anti-social behaviour across Golborne And Lowton with up to 16 incidents per week being reported in April.

"Through hard work by the team in conjunction with Wigan Council and other partners we reduced that to fewer than 2 incidents per week during much of the summer, however since August we've started to see an increase again.

"The team are working hard to reduce the number of incidents, however we need the help of the community to do so."

People are encouraged to report this behaviour by calling 101 or by using the live chat feature on their website.

Alternatively, you can report crime anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers 0800 555 111. In an emergency always dial 999.