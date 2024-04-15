Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Following complaints from residents, officers conducted an operation in residential areas surrounding Leigh Sports Village.

Police offered parking advice to motorists arriving for the Women’s FA Cup quarter final between Manchester United and Chelsea.

A dozen vehicles were also reported for traffic offences.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some of the bad parking spotted by police

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A social media post by GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley said: “This is causing unnecessary risk to the most vulnerable, wheel chair users, parents with prams and mobility scooter users, who are having to walk in the road to get round.

Today the Leigh Neighbourhood Team conducted an operation in the area to address some of the issues.

"Officers were in the area during the build up to an event, advising people as they arrived regarding their parking.