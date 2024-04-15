Police crack down on bad parking at Wigan borough sporting events
and live on Freeview channel 276
Following complaints from residents, officers conducted an operation in residential areas surrounding Leigh Sports Village.
Police offered parking advice to motorists arriving for the Women’s FA Cup quarter final between Manchester United and Chelsea.
A dozen vehicles were also reported for traffic offences.
A social media post by GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley said: “This is causing unnecessary risk to the most vulnerable, wheel chair users, parents with prams and mobility scooter users, who are having to walk in the road to get round.
Today the Leigh Neighbourhood Team conducted an operation in the area to address some of the issues.
"Officers were in the area during the build up to an event, advising people as they arrived regarding their parking.
"These kinds of situations are totally avoidable and Leigh Sports Village has details regarding all the approve places to park on their website: https://www.leighsportsvillage.co.uk/plan-your-visit/”