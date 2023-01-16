Police crack down on "horrendously bad" parking on Wigan borough streets

The officers were responding to residents’ complaints about vehicles being carelessly left, blocking drives and causing motoring hazards on streets around Leigh Sports Village.

Pictures published by the police show cars abandoned on street corners making it very difficult for vehicles to see themselves safely out of a junction, and others so far mounted on the pavement that even pedestrians, let alone anyone with a parm or a wheelchair, would struggle to get past.

A spokesperson for GMP Leigh Atherton and Hindley said: “Following complaints from residents, several tickets have been issued to vehicles parked on the streets surrounding Leigh Sports Village, Leigh.

Cars so far on the pavement that pedestrians have no chance of passing safely

"Vehicles parked in an inconsiderate manner and causing an obstruction or posing a danger to pedestrians have been issued Traffic Offence Reports. Please be considerate to residents, pedestrians and other road-users and park safely.

“When parking, please make sure that you don't block a driveway and make sure to leave sufficient room at junctions and on pavement's for wheelchairs, pushchairs, mobility scooters and pedestrians to pass by without issue.

“We will continue to monitor the area and issue traffic offence reports to those who can't park responsibly.”

A car dangerously abandoned on a street corner

A resident of Carders Close who did not wish to be identified said: “We have had endless problems with people not living on the estate parking round here and it is downright dangerous.

"Some of the parking is horrendously bad and shows no regard for other road-users and pedestrians.”