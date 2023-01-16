Two lanes were closed on the southbound carriageway between junctions 21A (Manchester, Liverpool, M62) and 21 (Warrington, A57) after the crash on Thelwall Viaduct at around 7am.

All lanes were closed for around 10 minutes whilst the vehicles involved were moved to the hard shoulder.

All lanes have since reopened, but there is approximately 15 miles of slow moving traffic back to junction 25 at Bryn.

There is queuing traffic and two lanes closed due to an accident on the M6 at Thelwall Viaduct near Warrington this morning (Monday, January 16)

National Highways advise that the current travel time is around 50 minutes and delays are expected until around 8.30am.

