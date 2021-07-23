Police crackdown on anti-social behaviour

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) is encouraging its to help tackle anti-social behaviour (ASB) through increasing people’s understanding of what ASB is, the impact it has on people’s lives and highlighting the options available to those facing it.

GMP said it is working with its partners to ensure residents feel safe within their communities and have the confidence to report ASB in their area.

Police are running a crackdown on anti-social behaviour this week

These patrols will form part of GMP's ongoing SummerSafe operation as the holidays start.

The force said it also follows on from Covid restrictions being removed and with the calendar of events coming up within Greater Manchester in mind.

GMP's problem solving and neighbourhoods lead, Chief Inspector Andrew Riley, said: "As a force we are keenly aware of the impact that ASB has on our communities.

"Our officers have been working hard across ASB Awareness Week and will continue to over the coming weeks, to engage with our communities and local partners to put effective solutions in place to address anti social behaviour, especially in cases of repeat victimisation and where people are vulnerable.

"The vast majority of people are considerate and law-abiding members of the public, so it’s important that the individuals, who disrupt our communities, cannot be allowed to affect so many people’s lives.

"Communities should be safe and reassuring places for everyone, so I want to assure the public that GMP and our partners are dedicated to tackling this kind of behaviour, as we understand it can have a lasting impact on neighbourhoods.

"We know that when left unchecked, ASB can have an overwhelming and devastating impact on victims, and therefore it is really important that any offences are reported to the police so that we can act on it at the earliest possible opportunity."

The crackdown has also been given a positive reaction by political leaders in the city-region.

Deputy Mayor of Greater Manchester for policing, crime and fire, Bev Hughes, said: “We are strongly supporting ASB Awareness Week in Greater Manchester, raising the profile of the impacts of anti-social behaviour and reinforcing our message that behaviour of this kind will not be tolerated.

"People unfortunately don’t always think about the consequences of their actions, which can have long-lasting impacts on others, as well as on their own futures.

“Victims of anti-social behaviour can be impacted more than we think due to the mindless actions of others - with people often experiencing anxiety, with their work and relationships being affected, and often feeling unsafe and afraid to leave their homes.

"Please do think before you act, and think of others."

Concerns about anti-social behaviour can be reported to the police through the LiveChat function on GMP's website or online at www.gmp.police.uk/ro/report/asb/asb/report-antisocial-behaviour/

More information is available to people suffering from ASB at www.gmvictims.org.uk