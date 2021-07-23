Time for tea in Wigan to support borough hospice

Staff at the Hovis bakery in Golborne have already held a Time for Tea event

Wigan and Leigh Hospice (WLH) is asking residents to arrange a summer tea party and raise funds for the charity at the same time as seeing loved ones.

The Hindley-based charity has seen its income severely impacted by Covid-19 with shops shut for months and fund-raising events cancelled.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sophie Cannon, fund-raising manager at WWL, said: “It’s been an incredibly difficult 18 months and we all can’t wait to be able to meet up with family and friends again.

“Time for Tea is a way of doing something amazing at the same time as meeting up with those we have missed. Simply enjoy a brew, a cake and a natter while raising a few pounds for a good cause.

“There are lots of resources available on our website including invitations, bunting, posters and a tea-themed quiz. Whether you prefer tea, coffee or a G&T all you need to do is supply the refreshments and invite your guests.

“You can also hold a tea party at work or even host a virtual tea party – it’s up to you.”

Staff at the Hovis bakery in Golborne chose WLH to be their charity of the year for 2021 and have already held a Time for Tea event which raised £90, contributing towards a total of £275.

Site manager Dave Mallett said: “We are all delighted to have the opportunity to both work with and support Wigan and Leigh Hospice.

“Our colleagues are very much looking forward to working in partnership with the charity this year and of course making time for tea.”

A Hovis spokesperson added: “The last 18 months have been particularly challenging for a lot of people, including our colleagues.

“Our teams have worked tirelessly through the pandemic to ensure the baking and delivery of our loaves. As a business we felt it was important to raise morale, not only at our sites, but also the communities in which we operate.

“As a result, we asked each of our sites to nominate a local charity that they felt passionately about and wanted to support during 2021. There were a number of deserving charities nominated but the team at Golborne voted Wigan and Leigh Hospice as its winner.”

To find out more about Time for Tea, download the Time for Tea pack or to request a loose change box for on the table email: [email protected] or see www.wlh.org.uk