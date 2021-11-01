Police crackdown on shoplifters continues at Wigan retail park

Officers had previously reported that a series of shopliftings have been carried out at Robin Park over the past few weeks, with a number of staff in various shops being verbally and physically abused.

This resulted in Wigan Police's J relief neighbourhood team being brought in to help tackle the issue.

Robin Park has seen an increase in shoplifters

And the latest to be arrested is 31-year-old Zara Fairhurst, of Vulcan Road, Marsh Green on suspicion of committing a number of shop thefts as well as a recall to prison. She was later charged with five theft offences and breaches of a criminal behaviour order.

Fairhurst was remanded in police custody and was due to appear before Wigan and Leigh magistrates on Monday November 1.