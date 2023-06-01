News you can trust since 1853
Police deploy stinger to bring fugitive car to a halt

A fugitive car was brought to an abrupt standstill when Wigan police burst its tyres.
By Charles Graham
Published 1st Jun 2023, 08:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 08:32 BST

The driver of a blue Ford Style had failed to stop for a dog patrol in Leigh on the evening of Wednesday May 31.

The motorist may have thought they got away with it, but then officers positioned up ahead deployed a stinger across the road on which he was travelling and suddenly they were on four flats.

The blue Ford Style was brought to a halt by a police stingerThe blue Ford Style was brought to a halt by a police stinger
The blue Ford Style was brought to a halt by a police stinger
The driver was subsequently arrested.

GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley went onto Facebook to congratulate officers on a “team effort.”

The suspect car wasn't going to get very far on flatsThe suspect car wasn't going to get very far on flats
The suspect car wasn't going to get very far on flats