The goods, seized from several stores in Leigh, have been described as “counterfeit” by the investigating officers.

This can mean they have been illicitly imported from abroad without paying the proper duties, don’t carry the proper health warnings according to UK law or the smoking materials themselves don’t abide by this country’s quality control laws.

The tobacco seized by police from shops in Leigh

A spokesperson for GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley said: “Last week the Leigh Neighbourhood Policing Team and Trading Standards from Wigan Council conducted enforcement visits at several shops in Leigh in relation to the sale of counterfeit tobacco and cigarettes.

“A large number of items were subsequently seized and further action is being taken against the shops concerned.”

Recently Diyar Mohammedi, of Shop and Go, on Railway Road, Leigh, pleaded guilty to having 350 packets of cigarettes masquerading as popular brand Richmond, 680 packs claiming to be Lambert and Butler Silver, 40 packs of Amber Leaf tobacco and 390 packs of Sovereign cigarettes.

He also admitted selling hundreds of packets of cigarettes which did not feature the health warnings required by law, in that the warnings were in another language and the external packaging was not the correct colour.

The business itself indicated guilty pleas to the same six charges, which were brought under the Trademark Act and the Tobacco and Related Products Regulations 2016.