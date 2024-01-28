Police explain why a dispersal order has been placed around Wigan town centre this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Friday officers created a dispersal zone covering most of the central streets which allow them, if required, to “direct any person in a public place within the designated area to leave and not return during the period in question.”

Failing to comply with the direction is a criminal offence and liable to result in arrest.

The dispersal zone around much of Wigan town centre

The zone remains in place until 11pm tonight (January 28).

Chief Insp Adam Wignall of GMP’s Wigan District said: “Wigan town centre is currently experiencing high levels of youth-related ASB and associated criminality.

"There have been a number of offences reported to us and we will always treat such reports seriously.

“The victims include young people themselves, taxi drivers, license premises, takeaways, staff at the bus station and our partners in the local authority.

“Officers are working hard to visit the young people and their families, increase visibility and complete enforcement in the town centre.

“I believe that this order is necessary and proportionate to target, identify, and take appropriate action against those individuals responsible for this behaviour.”

The social media post on GMP Wigan West added: “Extra officers on patrol will be deployed around the area both on foot and in patrol cars.

"If you have any concerns about this our officers will be happy to provide reassurance and listen to any of your queries.