Wigan house prices: The 16 cheapest streets to buy a property in and around the borough

According to the latest Land Registry figures, property prices in Wigan have increased by 4.32 per cent in last 12 months, with the average price currently at £184,010.
By Sian Jones
Published 28th Jan 2024, 04:55 GMT

Home sales company Property Solvers uses the Land Registry data to regularly track the average sold price for homes located across the country.

Their figures, which were last updated in October 2023, includes streets in and around Wigan

So, which ones are the cheapest?

Below are the cheapest streets, postcodes and avenues in and around Wigan and their average sale price, from highest to lowest.

The average property price is £47,737

1. Crompton House, Crompton Street, Wigan, WN1 3RH

The average property price is £47,737 Photo: Google

The average property price is £51,064

2. Newton Close, Swinley, WN1 2LH

The average property price is £51,064 Photo: Google

The average property price is £52,416

3. Ambleside Close, Skelmersdale, WN8 9NX

The average property price is £52,416 Photo: Google

The average property price is £56,666

4. Ormskirk Road, Wigan, WN5 9DG

The average property price is £56,666 Photo: Google

