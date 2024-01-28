Home sales company Property Solvers uses the Land Registry data to regularly track the average sold price for homes located across the country.

Their figures, which were last updated in October 2023, includes streets in and around Wigan

So, which ones are the cheapest?

Below are the cheapest streets, postcodes and avenues in and around Wigan and their average sale price, from highest to lowest.

You can find the most expensive streets here

1 . Crompton House, Crompton Street, Wigan, WN1 3RH The average property price is £47,737 Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Newton Close, Swinley, WN1 2LH The average property price is £51,064 Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Ambleside Close, Skelmersdale, WN8 9NX The average property price is £52,416 Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Ormskirk Road, Wigan, WN5 9DG The average property price is £56,666 Photo: Google Photo Sales