Wigan house prices: The 16 cheapest streets to buy a property in and around the borough
According to the latest Land Registry figures, property prices in Wigan have increased by 4.32 per cent in last 12 months, with the average price currently at £184,010.
By Sian Jones
Published 28th Jan 2024, 04:55 GMT
Home sales company Property Solvers uses the Land Registry data to regularly track the average sold price for homes located across the country.
Their figures, which were last updated in October 2023, includes streets in and around Wigan
So, which ones are the cheapest?
Below are the cheapest streets, postcodes and avenues in and around Wigan and their average sale price, from highest to lowest.
