Police hunt 43-year-old with Wigan links who is wanted on recall to prison
Wigan police are asking the public for help in tracking down a fugitive from justice.
Officers today (October 31) published an image of Mark Birchall who is wanted on recall to prison.
They say the 43-year-old has links to the Wigan and Tameside areas of Greater Manchester.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 0161 856 5815. Alternatively ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 55511 or contact @CrimestoppersUK.