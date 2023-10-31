News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly

Police hunt 43-year-old with Wigan links who is wanted on recall to prison

Wigan police are asking the public for help in tracking down a fugitive from justice.
By Charles Graham
Published 31st Oct 2023, 15:45 GMT
Fugitive Mark BirchallFugitive Mark Birchall
Fugitive Mark Birchall

Officers today (October 31) published an image of Mark Birchall who is wanted on recall to prison.

Read More
Hot water problems lead to closure of Wigan borough high school - one day after ...

They say the 43-year-old has links to the Wigan and Tameside areas of Greater Manchester.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 0161 856 5815. Alternatively ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 55511 or contact @CrimestoppersUK.