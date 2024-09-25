Police hunt for Wigan man wanted in connection with burglary
Police are appealing for the public’s help in finding a Wigan 32-year-old wanted in connection with a theft and break-in.
Adam Cunliffe particularly has links to the Worsley Mesnes area, officers say.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 0161 856 3622 or the freephone Crimestoppers line anonymously on 0800 555111.