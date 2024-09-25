Police hunt for Wigan man wanted in connection with burglary

By Charles Graham
Published 25th Sep 2024, 10:33 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police are appealing for the public’s help in finding a Wigan 32-year-old wanted in connection with a theft and break-in.

Adam Cunliffe particularly has links to the Worsley Mesnes area, officers say.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 0161 856 3622 or the freephone Crimestoppers line anonymously on 0800 555111.