Bullets smashed through the living room window of the house in Downall Green, Bryn, shortly before midnight on Saturday July 23.

No-one has been reported injured in the attack.

The road was sealed off by police shortly afterwards and there remained a cordon around the house as morning turned into afternoon today (July 24).

Downall Green Road sealed off

No arrests have so far been made and police are appealing for witnesses.

A member of the public posted on Facebook to say that it was her brother’s house which had been attacked and that two shots had been fired.

When asked for further details by Wigan Today, she would only say that whoever had fired had “got the wrong house.”

Downall Green Road was still cordoned off 12 hours after the shooting

It is not clear whether anyone was in the property at the tmie and no descriptions of an assailant/assailants or possible getaway vehicles have been given.

Forensic examiners have been at the house looking for clues

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “Officers were called to reports of shots fired on Downall Green Road, Ashton-In-Makerfield at around 10:30pm last night (Saturday July 23).

"Specialist officers attended the scene and conducted a thorough search and found evidence of what is believed to have been a firearm discharge at a property.

Forensics experts at the scene

“No one has been reported to have been injured at this time.

“A cordon remains in place while officers conduct inquiries. No arrests have to date been made.”