Police hunt gunman after victim was hospitalised in targeted attack
A man was hospitalised after being gunned down on the outskirts of Wigan borough.
Police were called to reports of a shooting at Birch Green Road in Skelmersdale at 6.11pm on Wednesday November 9.
A man in his 30s, was found with a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to hospital for treatment.
His injury is not thought to be life-threatening at this time.
No arrests have been made, and inquiries are ongoing.
Chief Insp Al Davies, of Lancashire Police, said: “We know that the local community will be concerned by this incident, and I want to make it very clear that gun crime will not be tolerated on our streets.
“Were you in the Birch Green Road area at the time? Did you witness anything suspicious?
"I would encourage anyone with information or CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage to come forward because it could be vital to our investigation.”