Christopher Smalley had been due to attend Bolton Crown Court for a pre-trial preparation hearing on Monday February 26, but the 53-year-old of Closebrook Road, Pemberton, was a no-show.

He has yet to enter any pleas but a trial date of October 14 2025 has already been scheduled in case he denies the charges.

