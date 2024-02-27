News you can trust since 1853
Police hunt: judge issues arrest warrant after Wigan suspected dealer's court no-show

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Wigan man accused of dealing crack and heroin after he failed to appear before a judge.
By Charles Graham
Published 27th Feb 2024, 04:55 GMT
Christopher Smalley had been due to attend Bolton Crown Court for a pre-trial preparation hearing on Monday February 26, but the 53-year-old of Closebrook Road, Pemberton, was a no-show.

He has yet to enter any pleas but a trial date of October 14 2025 has already been scheduled in case he denies the charges.

A co-accused - Rosalyn Blackley, 62, of Chapel Street in Leigh - has already pleaded not guilty to the same two charges.