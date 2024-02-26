Driver without insurance is latest motorist to see car seized by police in Wigan

Yesterday Wigan Today reported that officers had taken a car and a motorbike amid concerns that they were being used in an anti-social way.

A post on Greater Manchester Police’s Wigan West Facebook page said: “Despite receiving previous words of advice, the driver of this vehicle was displaying a registration plate fraudulently and had failed to insure this vehicle.

"This causes heightened risk for other road users. They have been reported for the offences and the vehicle has been seized by the neighbourhood team until it is insured.“If you have information regarding crime in your area, you can report this to us completely anonymously through the charity Crimestoppers, either online or by calling 0800 555 111.”