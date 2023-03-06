Police have issued an appeal for witnesses to the collision which took place on Springfield Road in Springfield, at around 6pm on Sunday March 5.

Emergency services attended and an injured 45-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Springfield Road sealed off after the crash

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “The driver did not remain at the scene and investigation has subsequently been launched to locate the suspect.

"No arrests have been made in connection at present and it is believed to be an isolated incident and poses no wider threat to the public."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim’s injuries have been described by the police as minor.