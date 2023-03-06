Police hunt Wigan hit-and-run driver after pedestrian injured in road smash
A pedestrian was taken to hospital after being run down in Wigan by a car which then fled the scene.
Police have issued an appeal for witnesses to the collision which took place on Springfield Road in Springfield, at around 6pm on Sunday March 5.
Emergency services attended and an injured 45-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment.
A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “The driver did not remain at the scene and investigation has subsequently been launched to locate the suspect.
"No arrests have been made in connection at present and it is believed to be an isolated incident and poses no wider threat to the public."
The victim’s injuries have been described by the police as minor.
Anyone with information about the crash, including dash cam or house CCTV footage, is asked to contact police on 101 or the freephone Crimestoppers line, anonymously, on 0800 555111.