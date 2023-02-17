Police impose dispersal order to thwart Wigan car meet
A Wigan township’s centre is to be the subject of a police dispersal order this week amid fears that it was to be used as a makeshift race track.
Not for the first time will officers be patrolling the streets of Hindley after receiving intelligence that a car meet had been arranged for Saturday February 18.
And so that day dispersal powers will be in place which means officers can break up any anti-social "boy racer" gatherings.
It has done so before in recent months, not only in Hindley but also the A49 Westwood to Goose Green link road and Leigh town centre.
Police say that recent similar events have attracted hundreds of vehicles from across the North West, with a number of attendees "driving in a dangerous, careless or inconsiderate manner, putting local road users at risk."
The announcement of the measures has drawn a mixed public reaction, some welcoming the crackdown and others saying that police resources would be better targeted elsewhere.