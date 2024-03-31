Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers have received numerous reports of males fighting with knives in the area of Glebe Street in Leigh.

At around 6.40pm on Saturday (March 30) police were called to a disturbance in the area

The Section 60 authority grants officers extended powers to stop and search individuals

Upon attending the incident, officers moved quickly and detained a 26-year-old man on suspicion of threats with a bladed article and actual bodily harm. He remains in custody for questioning.

No injuries have been reported in relation to this incident.

authorised a Section 60 authority in the below defined area of Leigh.

The Section 60 powers under the 1994 Criminal Justice and Public Order Act began at 7.45pm until 10am on Sunday (March 31).

The Section 60 authority grants officers extended powers to stop and search individuals within the area in the defined map. Extensive investigation work is currently ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the reports and highly visible patrols will continue in order to provide reassurance within the community.

Det Supt Gareth Jenkins said: Our priority is always to keep our communities safe and we believe that authorising this Section 60 is proportionate and necessary following the reports made to us earlier this evening.

“Extra patrol officers have been deployed around the local area both on foot and in patrol cars. If you have any concerns, our officers will be happy to provide reassurance and listen to any of your queries.

“Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact GMP on 101, quoting log number 2649 of 30/03/2024.”