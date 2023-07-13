They want to speak to Scott Higgins, 34, of Kirkhall Lane in Leigh following the terrifying incident in a residential cul-de-sac in Worsley Mesnes.

Officers were called to Fisher Close at around 10pm on Saturday July 8 after it was reported that a shot had been fired at an address.

Thankfully no-one was injured and with a number of lines inquiry ongoing.

Scott Higgins

Officers appealed for anyone with information, doorbell, dashcam and CCTV footage to come forward and are now asking for anyone who knows of Higgins’ whereabouts to get in touch.

Det Supt Simon Hurst of the Wigan District said: "We are actively looking for Scott Higgins, who we believe can help us with our investigation and as such, we are appealing directly to the public, and his family and friends. to let us know where he is.

"If, during the course of our inquiries, we establish there are some people who are actively assisting Higgins in evading the police, we will look at any criminal offences committed by them in doing so.

“If anyone happens to know of Higgins’ whereabouts, or has further information in relation to this incident, we urge them to contact us immediately on 999 or 101, quoting log number 3918-080723 or anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

"It is very important that members of the public do not approach Higgins and contact us immediately. This was a serious incident and my team is working around the clock to locate him.