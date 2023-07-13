News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Police investigating drive-by shooting at a Wigan home publish picture of man they want to speak to

Police want the public’s help in locating a man whom they say could have vital information about a drive-by shooting at a Wigan home.
By Sian Jones
Published 13th Jul 2023, 18:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 18:55 BST

They want to speak to Scott Higgins, 34, of Kirkhall Lane in Leigh following the terrifying incident in a residential cul-de-sac in Worsley Mesnes.

Officers were called to Fisher Close at around 10pm on Saturday July 8 after it was reported that a shot had been fired at an address.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Thankfully no-one was injured and with a number of lines inquiry ongoing.

Scott HigginsScott Higgins
Scott Higgins
Most Popular
Read More
Residents rage as flytippers dump household goods outside their homes in Wigan

Officers appealed for anyone with information, doorbell, dashcam and CCTV footage to come forward and are now asking for anyone who knows of Higgins’ whereabouts to get in touch.

Det Supt Simon Hurst of the Wigan District said: "We are actively looking for Scott Higgins, who we believe can help us with our investigation and as such, we are appealing directly to the public, and his family and friends. to let us know where he is.

"If, during the course of our inquiries, we establish there are some people who are actively assisting Higgins in evading the police, we will look at any criminal offences committed by them in doing so.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“If anyone happens to know of Higgins’ whereabouts, or has further information in relation to this incident, we urge them to contact us immediately on 999 or 101, quoting log number 3918-080723 or anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

"It is very important that members of the public do not approach Higgins and contact us immediately. This was a serious incident and my team is working around the clock to locate him.

“We would be very appreciative of any help provided by the public.”