They say fly tipping has become a menace in the roads and pavements around Harper Street and St Patrick’s rugby club car park.

One resident, Cath Jones, 49, said the area was now “just a dumping ground.”

She added: “Everyone dumps their stuff here. It’s disgusting.”

Residents living in one Wigan area are regularly being greeted by sights like this

Discarded electrical goods, office furniture, and mattresses are just some of the objects which have been left in the area recently. Disgruntled residents have taken to social media to post images of the blight caused by the fly tipping.

Dave Lyon, assistant director for environment at Wigan Council, said “Through our litter and fly tipping prevention campaign- Keep It Clean! - we are working to tackle these offences in partnership with our communities and to make it as easy as possible for people to get rid of their waste responsibly.

“This summer we are holding waste amnesties in every ward of the borough - so people can get rid of their bulky items locally. We have also expanded our free bulky waste collections, with households able to get two free collections of up to five items in a year.

“Fly tipping is an offence, carrying a maximum penalty fine of up to £50,000 and/or 12 months imprisonment. There is no excuse, and we will continue to enforce against this.