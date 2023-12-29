News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Police investigating theft from Wigan shop want to speak to this man

Police have released photographs of a man they want to speak about the theft of goods worth £300 from a Wigan shop.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 29th Dec 2023, 16:10 GMT
Updated 29th Dec 2023, 16:10 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

They say a man took items from a store at Robin Retail Park, on Loire Drive, at around 5.25pm on Saturday, December 16.

Read More
Wigan man, 65, walks free after strangulation case collapses

Anyone who recognises the man or has information about the theft is asked to call police on 101 or visit the force's website, quoting log number 2594 of December 16.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.