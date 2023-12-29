Police investigating theft from Wigan shop want to speak to this man
Police have released photographs of a man they want to speak about the theft of goods worth £300 from a Wigan shop.
They say a man took items from a store at Robin Retail Park, on Loire Drive, at around 5.25pm on Saturday, December 16.
Anyone who recognises the man or has information about the theft is asked to call police on 101 or visit the force's website, quoting log number 2594 of December 16.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.