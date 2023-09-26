News you can trust since 1853
Police investigation launched after teenager attacked with knife in broad daylight

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenager was attacked with a knife.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 26th Sep 2023, 16:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 16:35 BST
He was approached by another teenager at around 12.20pm yesterday on a footpath between Skelmersdale Library and Poundstretcher.

There was a confrontation and the victim suffered a glancing blow with the knife to his arm, while his coat was also ripped.

Police are appealing for witnessesPolice are appealing for witnesses
Police want to hear from someone reported to have intervened in the altercation, as well as any other witnesses.

Call police on 101, quoting log 0673 of September 25, or email [email protected].