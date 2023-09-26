Police investigation launched after teenager attacked with knife in broad daylight

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

He was approached by another teenager at around 12.20pm yesterday on a footpath between Skelmersdale Library and Poundstretcher.

There was a confrontation and the victim suffered a glancing blow with the knife to his arm, while his coat was also ripped.

Police are appealing for witnesses

Police want to hear from someone reported to have intervened in the altercation, as well as any other witnesses.