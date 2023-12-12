Police issue advice for Wigan homeowners to prevent stolen doorstep deliveries

Greater Manchester Police is making homeowners aware on how to best prevent deliveries being stolen from your doorstep.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers have given advice on how to reduce the risk of being affected by theft over the festive period.

Chief Supt Ian Jones, force lead for Neighbourhood Crime, said: “Most delivery companies can provide you with parcel tracking options – allowing you or someone else to make sure they are at home for the delivery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"If appropriate, delivering it to your place of work can avoid possible thefts.

Chief Supt Ian Jones

“If this isn’t possible, arrange for your parcel to be delivered to a trusted neighbour.

"If you live in a flat, is there a concierge service who can accept the parcel for you?

“Having a Ring or video doorbell installed can be a huge help - this can be connected to your mobile so you are notified immediately of any delivery, and is easier to install than a full CCTV system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There has been an increase in the use an off-site locker service for frequent deliveries, or for expensive items.

"These parcel boxes are more likely to be in busy, safer locations - such as supermarkets - rather than secluded areas which could be targeted by thieves.

“It is important for people to take extra precautions as we edge into the Christmas period.

"As a force, we can work with parcel companies to have an understanding about their delivery policies and ensure that parcels aren’t left visible in porches or garages.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information about parcel thefts or anyone who believes suspicious activity is taking place at premises can call report it online at www.gmp.police.uk or alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Bee In the Loop is your direct line to your neighbourhood policing team and will keep you in the loop about what is happening on your street and in your local community where you can sign up to receive free text or email alerts – www.beeintheloop.co.uk

There are also neighbourhood watch groups which are run entirely by the community by volunteers who work in their own time to help keep their area safe.