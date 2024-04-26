Police issue appeal after car and trailer are stolen from hotel car park

Police are appealing for information after a car and trailer were stolen from a hotel car park.
By Sian Jones
Published 26th Apr 2024, 12:30 BST

Officers responded to reports of a Nissan Micra being taken from the Mercure Hotel, on Penny Lane in Haydock, at around 10.30pm on Tuesday, April 9.

There was a 16ft long flatbed trailer attached to the vehicle, which was holding two red fertilizer spreaders.

The vehicle had a red oval sticker on the back window stating “Gasparoo” and a similar sticker on the front with “Maschio”.

The stolen vehicle, trailer and fertilizer spreaders
Det Con Chris Loughead said: “We would urge anyone with information about this incident to get in touch.

"If you know the whereabouts of the vehicle or you have been offered it for sale, please let us know.

"If you live in the area, you may have seen someone acting suspicious in the area of Penny Lane in Haydock that evening or have CCTV or dashcam footage from around 10.30pm."

Contact police on Twitter or Facebook or call 101, quoting reference 24000327763.