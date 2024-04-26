Man, 27, dies after being thrown off his motorbike on Wigan road

A man has died after his motorbike crashed on a Wigan road in the early hours of the morning.
By Alan Weston
Published 26th Apr 2024, 09:11 BST
The Serious Collision Investigation unit are investigating the crash that happened on Orrell Road in Orrell, Wigan yesterday (Thursday 25 April) at around 4.25am.

Initial enquiries suggest a motorcyclist travelling east on Orrell Road toward Wigan town centre crossed over to the offside carriageway, and mounted a footpath before hitting a lamp post.

Generic police accident signGeneric police accident sign
Generic police accident sign

The 27-year-old rider was thrown off the motorbike and then landed in a nearby car park, where police and paramedics attended.

He was rushed to hospital in a critical condition and despite the best efforts of emergency services, he sadly died a short time after arriving.

The road remained closed for several hours yesterday following the incident while investigations were carried out at the scene.

Paul Shore from GMP Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “We are investigating the circumstances surrounding this fatal collision and providing specialist support to his family that are grieving their sudden loss.

"We are appealing to the local community for information to support our investigation. If you witnessed anything we’d be grateful if you come forward and help with our enquiries.

“The motorcycle involved is a distinctive bright yellow colour and we believe other road users would have seen this vehicle in the area before the collision.

“Anyone with information should contact us directly on 0161 856 4741 or 101 quoting incident 453 of 25/04/2024.

“Alternatively, details can be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

