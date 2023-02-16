News you can trust since 1853
Police issue CCTV appeal after two men steal a car in Wigan

Police have issued a CCTV appeal after two men were spotted filling up a stolen car in Wigan.

By Sian Jones
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

A blue Ford fiesta ST was stolen in the early hours of Thursday morning (February 16) from Derby Road in Golborne.

The bank card of the victim was then used in the Esso garage on Ormskirk Road in Wigan.

A spokesperson for GMP Wigan West said: “The more detailed information that can be provided will greatly assist in the investigation.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting CRI/06LL/0005044/23.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Police want to speak to two men spotted filling up a stolen car