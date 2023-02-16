Firefighters say this isn’t the first time that Six Six Three, on Golborne High Street, has come under attack, its having had windows put through previously.

This time crews from Hindley and Leigh were called to the venue at 1.30am on Thursday February 16 after receiving reports that its frontage had gone up in flames.

They arrived within seven minutes to find a fire had been set by the front door, wooden fascias around it were alight and windows had been broken.

The Six Six Three cafe and cocktail bar on Golborne High Street which has fallen victim to a suspected arson attack

Leigh crew manager Graham Holmes said that because emegency services were contacted so quickly and the firefighters arrived so swiftly, the damage was relatively slight.

He added: “The fire was contained to the entrance to the cafe and the largely cosmetic wood cladding on the front. There was also some damage to carpet in the entrance and windows were smashed.

"There’s a possibility that the heat popped the glass but I think it’s likelier that someone deliberately broke them. And we’ve heard that they’ve had windows smashed before too.

"It is possible that an accelerant was used and, due to the suspicious circumstances, we contacted the police who are now investigating the incident.”

Mr Holmes said that no-one was in the premises at the time of the fire and that a positive pressure fan was used to expel what little smoke had got inside.

