Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lenny Scott was fatally injured in the incident outside a gym on Peel Road in Skelmersdale at around 7.35pm on Thursday (February 8).

The 33-year-old from Prescot was taken to hospital for serious gunshot wounds, where he died a short time later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s believed the gunman left the murder scene on an e-bike and headed towards Digmoor in Skelmersdale and then on to Up Holland.

Lenny Scott

Lancashire Police have released a map showing an area of Skelmersdale looking for CCTV or dashcam footage between 5.30pm and 8pm that evening.

So far four men – all from Liverpool – have been arrested: 34-year-old and a 25-year-old on suspicion of murder, a 37-year-old on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder and a 27-year-old on suspicion of assisting an offender.

They have all since been released on conditional bail pending further inquiries.

Detectives want to hear from anyone who has CCTV or any dashcam footage from within the grey area

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is a large investigation team assigned to this case, who are carrying out inquiries throughout the North-West to identify all those involved in Lenny’s murder and bring them to justice.

Officers have looked through hundreds of hours of CCTV footage as they piece together a full picture of what happened in the hours, days and weeks before and after Lenny’s murder.

Det Supt Gareth Willis, Head of Major Crime said: “This is a fast-moving investigation and while we have now arrested four men our dedicated investigation team continue to work tirelessly to identify all those responsible for this abhorrent assassination.

“We know that there are people out there who know why this much-loved father-of-three was killed and who was involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am appealing directly to them to do the right thing by Lenny’s family and come forward.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank all those people who have come forward with information and footage so far and appeal to anyone who has still not been in contact with us to do so as soon as possible.

"You might have the key piece of information which takes a cold-blooded killer off the streets.”

You can call us on 101 quoting log 1155 of 9th February or submit information or footage here