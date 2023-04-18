Police say that a number of motorised two-wheelers (125cc or smaller) have been snatched in recent weeks.

On the whole they have been stolen when offenders have had easy access to them, such as parked on the street and car parking areas.

They have also taken from sheds and garages which were also easily accessible.

Police are advising scooter, moped and motorbike owners to take extra security precautions following a spate of thefts in Wigan

A spokesperson for GMP Wigan West said that in some instances, bolt-cutters have been used to shear the locks off the bikes.

They have offered the following advice:

Use a disc lock to help secure the front brake disc, or a grip lock to secure the brake and throttle controls. You could also use a D lock on the front wheel to stop it being wheeled away.

Thieves often steal a bike by breaking the steering lock and wheeling it away. Use a chain lock through the back wheel (the front wheel can be removed). Secure your bike, with the lock taut to an immovable object such as a ground anchor or street furniture. This will stop thieves from cutting a lock trailing on the ground using an angle grinder. If this isn’t possible, thread the chain through your bike frame and back wheel.

Thieves often "shop” for particular bike models. Using a cover instantly makes it less attractive to them. A cover also provides another time-consuming obstacle for the thief.

Unfortunately security measures can’t guarantee your bike won’t be stolen but, by using multiple security measures, you can make it harder and less attractive for thieves.

For security products for your scooter, motorcycle or moped search the “Accredited products” page on Secured by Design (a police-approved website).

Thieves are often opportunists and so they will look for bikes that are quick and easy to steal first.

Always use the steering lock and remove the ignition keys, even if you are close by or away for a few minutes. It only takes a few seconds for a thief so don’t make it easy for them.

Never rely on just using your steering lock to secure your bike as thieves can break the steering lock and simply wheel the bike away.

Consider fitting a Thatcham-rated 1 or 2 alarm system with tracking, immobilisation, anti-grab and movement sensors can help protect and trace your vehicle.

A quality Thatcham-approved, professionally fitted alarm system will not only put off thieves, but could also reduce your insurance premiums.

Marking as much of your bike as possible will make it more difficult for criminals to sell parts on, and therefore less attractive to steal. It will also help police identify parts and return recovered stolen bikes.

There are a range of bike marking providers that you can use.

When at home the best place to keep your motorcycle, moped or scooter is in your garage or shed.

Fit a garage door defender or upgrade garage door locks.

Garage and shed alarms as well as low level dusk to dawn lighting will also enhance security. Fitting a ground anchor also provides extra security.

Motorcycle lockers are also available to store your bike at home.

No shed or garage? Park in the safest place you can.

Park it in an area near to your home where it’s well overlooked with good lighting.

A Park Mark-approved car park has a higher level of security than other car parks.

