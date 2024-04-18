Family pay tribute to much-loved granddad killed in Wigan borough crash
and live on Freeview channel 276
Joe Shaw was fatally injured when a Volkswagen Golf was in collision with his mobility scooter as it crossed Flapper Fold Lane, Atherton, on Friday April 12.
Despite the best efforts of emergency services, the 87-year-old sadly passed away in hospital later the same evening.
A 30-year-old woman was initially arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving and driving a vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
She has since been bailed pending further inquiries.
Paying tribute to him Joe’s family said: On Friday April 12 on Flapper Fold Lane, Atherton a serious road traffic collision occurred.
"Our father Joe Shaw was injured in the collision and was taken to hospital where he sadly died surrounded by his family.
“Joe was a much-loved father, grandfather and great-grandfather and he was well known in the local community.
"Joe enjoyed watching football, playing dominoes and he always had a smile on his face.
“Joe died surrounded by his loved ones and will be sadly missed. He is now back with his beloved Rita.”