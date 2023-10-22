Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Greater Manchester Police have issued an appeal for victims to report any vehicle interference in the Higherfold, Astley, Tyldesley and Shakerley areas during the early hours of Saturday morning (October 21).

A social media post by GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley said: “GMP are aware of several reports on social media relating to two males interfering with, and removing property from motor vehicles, in the Higherfold, Astley, Tyldesley and Shakerley areas during the early hours of Saturday October 21.

Police are urging anyone with information or CCTV to come forward

"These incidents have occurred between 12.30-6am.

“Inquiries are ongoing to identify the male offenders. Please contact us via 101 or online crime reporting if you have been the victim of crime as a result of their actions or if you have any CCTV footage of them on your street that may assist us in our investigation.”