Police launch drugs raid at Wigan home

By Sian Jones
Published 11th Mar 2025, 15:54 BST
Updated 11th Mar 2025, 15:55 BST
Wigan police have raided a home after a number of packages with that address on it were intercepted.

Officers executed the warrant on Bryn Street in Ince after the home was identified by UK border force seized a number of packages across a number of months which were found to contain contraband.

The person that lives at the property has been identified and is wanted for questioning in relation to the matter.

Police raided a home on Bryn Street in Ince

Operation Concept is Greater Manchester Police's name for the collaborative work between UK Border Force, Royal Mail and the Regional Organised Crime Unit, targeting those groups and individuals involved in the importation of controlled drugs, weapons and other illicit items.

Several other homes have been identified in the Scholes and Ince areas which will be subject to police action over the next few weeks.

If you have any information on drug-related crime in your area contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

