Police make arrests during plain-clothes operation in Wigan town centre
Two men were arrested by police during a plain-clothes operation in Wigan town centre.
Officers from Greater Manchester Police’s transport unit were deployed to Wigan bus station and the town centre on Wednesday evening, where they were supported by staff from Transport for Greater Manchester.
Two men were arrested on suspicion of drugs offences and were taken to police custody.