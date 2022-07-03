Police make arrests in Wigan borough after stopping suspicious vehicle

The officers from C-Relief noticed and stopped the motor in the Hindley Green area, which subsequently led to two arrests being made for possession with intent to supply class B drugs.
The car has also been seized.
Read More
Read MoreWigan pervert who tried to arrange for a child sex crime to be committed is spar...
Police urge anyone with information about crime in your area to get in touch with your neighbourhood policing team, which can be done anonymously, by calling 101 or by contacting Crime stoppers on 0800 555 111.