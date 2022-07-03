Police make arrests in Wigan borough after stopping suspicious vehicle

The officers from C-Relief noticed and stopped the motor in the Hindley Green area, which subsequently led to two arrests being made for possession with intent to supply class B drugs.

Police urge anyone with information about crime in your area to get in touch with your neighbourhood policing team, which can be done anonymously, by calling 101 or by contacting Crime stoppers on 0800 555 111.