Paul Fields, 48, of Canberra Road, Marsh Green, had been due to stand trial at Bolton Crown Court after denying the single charge of attempting to facilitate an illegal act between February 5 and 19 2021, but then changed his plea to guilty.

Included in his punishment are 45 days of rehabilitation activities and 35 days on a sex offenders' programme.

Fields must sign on the sex offenders' registers for five years