Police need help to find man wanted for rape and violent attack
Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with rape and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 23rd May 2023, 16:52 BST- 1 min read
They want to speak to Tanveer Hussain, 32, about offences that happened in Skelmersdale.
Formerly of Castlehey, Skelmersdale, they say he has links to the Longsight area of Manchester.
He is 5ft 5ins tall, of slim build, with brown eyes, black hair and black facial hair.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 0123 of May 5, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.