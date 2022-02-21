Akeel Kadir, a constable with Greater Manchester Police based in Bolton, is charged along with three other men all from Bolton.

Kadir also faces three offences involving “knowingly or recklessly” obtaining personal data on August 22, 2018, March 2, 2019 and 26 March, 2019 without consent contrary to the Data Protection Act 2018.

The 52-year-old, of Kilburn Road, Orrell, is charged with the conspiracy offence along with Junaid Patel, 33, of Edstone Close; Mohamed Soorma, 48, of Bankfield Street and Soyab Dhalech, 51, of Princess Road, Lostock.

PC Akeel Kadir

The conspiracy offence alleges that between April 13, 2015 and November 13, 2019 at Bolton, Kadir conspired together with Patel, Soorma and Dhalech that as constable he would exercise his powers and privileges improperly.

This allegedly involved that he would access confidential information held on GMP systems: provide confidential information to those outside the force; carry out tasks in his capacity of a police officer upon the direction of, or under the influence of, others outside of the force.

And that he would also introduce a client to Apex Claims Management, whom he had met during the course of policing duties, and whose introduction took place during the course of his duties.

Kadir and Soorma both pleaded not guilty to the conspiracy when they appeared before a Liverpool Crown Court judge on Monday February 21 and Kadir also denied the other three charges he faces.

Patel and Dhalech did not enter any pleas and their case has been adjourned until May 23 when applications will be made by their counsel to dismiss the case against them. They were further remanded on bail.

Kadir and Soorma were remanded on bail to await their trial, which is expected to last three to four weeks, beginning on January 9 next year.

Greater Manchester Police have said that Kadir has been subject to restricted duties since his arrest on November 12, 2019.