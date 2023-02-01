The officer was was following the vehicle at around 1.30am in Tyldesley on Sunday (January 29), when the pillion passenger seemingly threatened him with an unknown weapon to stop him following them.

The motorcycle was being driven dangerously at the time and both the driver and passenger were without helmets.

It was spotted travelling at speeds along Tyldesley Road, until it reached Castle Street in Atherton, where it rode against the flow of traffic.

Police were pursuing the vehicle which was driving erratically

It then crossed St George Street and onto School Street, where it slowed down and turned right into Railway Street.

The motorcycle, which didn’t display a registration plate, was later found burnt out on Victoria Road in Platt Bridge.

Det Supt Simon Hurst of the Wigan district said: “We are appealing to the public’s help to trace the two men who were riding on this motorcycle. It’s clearly something they are used to doing, driving at speed through areas that aren’t supposed to be accessed by motorcycles.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was driving in the area on Sunday who has dashcam footage that we could take a look at.

"Similarly, any doorbell or CCTV footage from the area would be helpful.

“Someone will know who they are and it is those people who we are asking to hear from.

"We need to get these dangerous people off the street, to make it safer for those who are living in Wigan and surrounding areas.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 and quote reference number 262-29012023.