Police officers targeting serious and organised crime settle into new base in Wigan borough

Chief Constable Stephen Watson has formally opened Greater Manchester Police's new tactical aid unit (TAU) in Leigh.

It is made up of officers with specialist skills and is deployed wherever it is most needed, including dealing with public order, tackling organised crime, managing large events and providing specialist search capabilities.

The tactical aid unit is now based at Leigh police station

The unit has been relocated to provide a better service in the north and west of the force area.

Officers will be based at Leigh police station to allow increased visibility, as well as improving the response to crime and anti-social behaviour in the area.

Chief Constable Watson attended the opening of the new unit with senior police officers and MPs James Grundy and Yvonne Fovargue.

He said: “Being able to respond to incidents and emergencies as effectively as we can is at the very heart of GMP.

MPs Yvonne Fovargue and James Grundy at the opening of the new base

“Having the TAU based in the north of the force area means we can better serve our communities and keep people safe.

“Operations and critical incidents are the bread and butter of the TAU. They are the team with the specialist skills and knowledge that can support our people and keep them safe.

“This move also shows the commitment we have to ensuring GMP is a force that is attractive to officers from other areas who may be looking for a move.

"It is my absolute pleasure to open this base in Leigh which will allow us more effectively to fight, prevent and reduce crime.”

TAU officers are involved in tackling serious and organised crime

Chief Superintendent Emily Higham, GMP's Wigan district commander, said: "TAU are specialist officers who can support Wigan and Leigh with search warrants, trouble hotspots and public disorder.

"They will also be visible in the area and their geographical location which means they will be able to respond more quickly to incidents and support our local officers. I am delighted they have moved into the borough."