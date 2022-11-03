News you can trust since 1853
Police patrolling the borough's bus routes to curb anti-social behaviour

Police patrols have been targeting Wigan borough bus routes in a bid to curb anti-social behaviour and reassure passengers and transport staff.

By Charles Graham
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Nov 2022, 7:36am

A picture published by GMP Leigh Atherton and Hindley shows an officer chatting to a bus driver as part of the operation run by Greater Manchester Police's transport unit along with Transport for Greater Manchester.

A spokesperson said on the evening of November 2: “We are setting patrol plans so our officers are targeting anti-social behaviour affecting the network.

"Officers are out tonight across Wigan and Leigh's bus routes to prevent, detect and disrupt offenders or simply to reassure public transport staff and passengers that we are there.”

Anyone who experiences anti-social behaviour on the borough’s buses or at stations and stops are asked to ring police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.