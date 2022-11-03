Police patrolling the borough's bus routes to curb anti-social behaviour

A picture published by GMP Leigh Atherton and Hindley shows an officer chatting to a bus driver as part of the operation run by Greater Manchester Police's transport unit along with Transport for Greater Manchester.

A spokesperson said on the evening of November 2: “We are setting patrol plans so our officers are targeting anti-social behaviour affecting the network.

A police officer chats to a Wigan bus driver

"Officers are out tonight across Wigan and Leigh's bus routes to prevent, detect and disrupt offenders or simply to reassure public transport staff and passengers that we are there.”