Police patrols making sure that Leigh town centre enjoys a peaceful Christmas

Neighbourhood officers have been on foot patrol as part as an anti-social behaviour operation in the Leigh town centre.
By Charles Graham
Published 23rd Dec 2023, 12:30 GMT
The aim was to provide community reassurance among local shops, as well as conduct enforcement of the public space protection order which is currently in place in Leigh town centre over the Christmas period.

This includes stopping people from drinking alcohol in the local area, tackling anti-social behaviour and preventing shoplifting by maintaining a high visibility presence.

Anyone with information regarding crime in their area can report it anonymously online through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.