Neighbourhood officers have been on foot patrol as part as an anti-social behaviour operation in the Leigh town centre.

The aim was to provide community reassurance among local shops, as well as conduct enforcement of the public space protection order which is currently in place in Leigh town centre over the Christmas period.

This includes stopping people from drinking alcohol in the local area, tackling anti-social behaviour and preventing shoplifting by maintaining a high visibility presence.

