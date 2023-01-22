Thankfully a member of the public was quick off the mark to raise the alarm at 11pm on Saturday January 21 and three engines from Leigh fire station were soon at the scene in Water Street, Atherton, to deal with the emergency.

The female owner had been at a neighbour’s house and saw the 999 vehicles arrive, and no-one was inside at the time

A general view of Water Street where the arson attack took place

Watch manager Steve Waygood said that firefighters accessed the flat through the same broken window in the back door of the flat that the arsonist had presumably used.

Fire damage was restricted to the piece of furniture but the living room also suffered smoke damage.

The firefighters visited neighbouring homes to check smoke and carbon dioxide hadn’t contaminated them, and this proved not to be the case.

The door was boarded up and the crew left as police took over the investigation.

