Police appeal to trace Wigan man wanted for a burglary
A Wigan fugitive wanted on prison recall is now suspected of a new crime.
By Charles Graham
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jan 2023, 7:26am
In December police appealed for information to trace Lee Barber who had served a sentence for burglary but was going back to jail for breaching the terms of his licence.
Now officers have issued a fresh call for help, saying the 38-year-old is wanted in connection with a break-in.
Anybody with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 0161 856 9189/3622, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.