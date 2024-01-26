Police probe reports of fish poaching from a Wigan lake
The thefts are said to be taking place in the Hindley Green area.
A post on social media from GMP Leigh Atherton and Hindley read: “After reports of poaching fish in the Westlake area of Hindley Green (The Clayhole), officers have been showing a heightened visible presence.
“Neighbourhood patrols will continue to show their presence and work hard to look after our community.
“Neighbourhood PCs and PCSOs cover geographical areas and target their efforts to policing concerns raised by these communities.
"This targeted activity does not effect GMP’s response to emergency calls.
“If you have any information about crime in your area contact crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
"Alternatively you can contact your neighbourhood team through the GMP website. Thank you for your continued support.”
There has been no report of arrests in connection with the poaching.